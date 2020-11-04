BBC News

Matiu Ratana death: Funeral to be held for shot Met officer

Published
image copyrightMet police
image captionMet Commissioner Cressida Dick had worked with Sgt Matiu Ratana

The funeral of a Metropolitan Police officer fatally shot in the line of duty at Croydon Custody Centre is to be held later.

Sgt Matt Ratana was killed on 25 September as he prepared to search handcuffed suspect Louis De Zoysa.

The funeral will be broadcast from 11:25 GMT on the Met's social media pages.

Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick will be among the speakers at the service, which is being held in Sussex.

She said: "He was a lovely man. And he led a very purposeful life. He packed an awful lot in.

"He was loved in the Met and by the public we work with.

"But there were so many others sides to him that people will know a little about beyond his policing life.

"He was a truly skilled, very professional, very capable police officer and it's a huge loss."

image copyrightMet Police
image captionSgt Matiu Ratana spent five years with his partner Su

The service will be led by Prebendary Jonathan Osborne MBE, senior chaplain at the Met Police, and Maori speaker the Very Reverend Jo Kelly-Moore, Archdeacon of Canterbury.

Colleagues, friends and family will also pay tribute to the New Zealand-born officer who was a well-known for his involvement at East Grinstead Rugby Club.

Previous tributes paid to Sgt Ratana following his death remembered the police officer of almost 30 years as a "gentle giant" and "irreplaceable figure" who was part of the "police family".

image copyrightPA Media
image captionMembers of the East Grinstead Rugby Club paid tribute to Sgt Matiu Ratana days after he died

The Met say the funeral is due to be broadcast live to ensure Sgt Ratana's colleagues, friends and family in the UK and New Zealand can join the service.

The force said that due to coronavirus restrictions it was unable to provide a force service funeral for Sgt Ratana, but a full service memorial would be planned for when restrictions were lifted.

  • Suspect Louis De Zoysa 'obsessed with weapons'
  • Officer's partner pays tribute to 'gentle giant'

The funeral will be followed by a private cremation service.

Suspect Mr De Zoysa remains in St George's Hospital, in Tooting, after he apparently shot himself at the custody centre.

A Met spokesman told the BBC on Monday that the 23-year-old remained "unfit for interview" and was yet to be re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another man who was arrested in Norwich on suspicion of supplying a firearm has been released with no further action.

