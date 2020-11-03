Police release image of Merton teen rape suspect
Police have released an image of a man wanted in connection with a suspected rape of a teenage girl in south-west London.
The girl was reportedly assaulted shortly after 07:00 GMT near to North Place, in Colliers Wood, on Tuesday, police said.
Video shared on social media appears to show the girl being approached from behind before being forced into a side street by a man.
No arrests have been made.
Det Insp Laura Semple said: "The victim and her family are receiving support from specially trained officers."
Police have asked locals "to please be mindful of sharing information via social media that could identify the alleged victim, or affect any potential future proceedings".