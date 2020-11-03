BBC News

Chelsea building collapse: Forty people evacuated by emergency services

Published
image copyrightAndrew Reeves
image captionLondon Fire Brigade said there had been "a total collapse of the buildings from the roof to ground level"

Dozens of people were evacuated after two neighbouring four-storey town houses collapsed in west London.

Emergency services were called to Durham Place in Chelsea at 23:35 GMT on Monday where the buildings, which were being redeveloped, had fallen in.

A 25m (82ft) cordon was put in place and about 40 people were told to leave nearby properties while drone teams and police dogs searched the rubble.

No injuries have been reported, London Fire Brigade said.

image copyrightAndrew Reeves
image captionA cordon was set up around the buildings and nearby properties were evacuated

Station Commander Jason Jones said there had been "a total collapse of the buildings from the roof to ground level".

He added: "Nobody is thought to have been inside the building at the time of the collapse."

The Met Police said those living in nearby houses had been evacuated "as a precaution".

Local roads remain closed and police cordons are still in place.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe buildings, seen before the collapse, were in the process of being developed

