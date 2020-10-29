Teenager dies after Wandsworth double stabbing
- Published
A teenager has died after suffering knife injuries in a fight involving a number of people in south London.
The boy, believed to be aged 15, and another thought to be the same age, was found near Garratt Lane Burial Ground, Wandsworth, just before 17:00 GMT.
Police said the first victim died in hospital while the second also sustained knife injuries, not thought to be life-threatening.
Two males were arrested following the fight, the Met said.
Officers said one of the suspects was detained on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He had suffered a head injury that did not require hospital treatment.
The other was arrested on suspicion of affray.
Road closures and an extensive crime scene remain in place.
A Section 60 order, which allows police officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have reasonable grounds, has also been authorised for the whole of Wandsworth.
The incident is not being treated as terror-related.