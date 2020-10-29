Two Met Police officers charged over Wimbledon shooting
Two Met Police officers have been charged over the non-fatal shooting of a suspect outside a Sainsbury's store.
Brooklyn McFarlane was shot by officers on 3 December 2018 on Haydons Road in Wimbledon, south-west London.
One officer, identified as NX1, has been charged with wounding with intent while the second, identified as MY55, has been charged with attempted wounding with intent.
Both will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 25 November.
The Crown Prosecution Service charged the two officers following a referral of evidence from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which investigated the shooting.
The IOPC said it finished its investigation in November 2019 and notified the CPS in January 2020 of possible charges.
"We examined the circumstances surrounding the shooting during a pre-planned operation in Haydons Road, Wimbledon, on 3 December 2018 which resulted in a man being taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening," it said.