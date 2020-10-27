Wormwood Scrub Covid outbreak: Prisoners isolating for 14 days
- Published
Nearly 60 prisoners are in isolation after a suspected outbreak of coronavirus at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.
As of 23 October, all prisoners in one wing of the west London prison had begun isolating after displaying symptoms of Covid-19.
The Ministry of Justice said 59 inmates in total were isolating. "Five or fewer" required hospital treatment.
Prisons Minister Lucy Frazer said staff had implemented "strong measures to mitigate this risk".
In a written answer in the House of Commons, Ms Frazer said: "Closed settings such as prisons pose particular challenges in managing outbreaks.
"Prisoners, including those who are isolating, have unlimited access to washing and toilet facilities.
"They also have access to in-cell telephony so that they can maintain family contact which is vital for their mental wellbeing and rehabilitation."
Latest figures show that 630 prisoners and children in the Youth Custody Service across England and Wales have tested positive for coronavirus.