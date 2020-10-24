Walthamstow stabbing: Teenage boy killed in street
A 17-year-old boy has been killed in a street stabbing in east London.
The Met Police said officers were called to Westbury Road in Walthamstow at 21:20 BST on Friday, where they found the boy injured.
Paramedics treated the teenager at the scene but he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Officers are in the process of establishing his identity and informing his next of kin. No arrests have been made.
A crime scene remains in place while detectives carry out an investigation.