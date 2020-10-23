Stolen Ming vase worth £2.5m found in Charlton
- Published
A stolen 15th Century Ming vase worth about £2.5m has been found during a police raid.
The antique is thought to have been taken by a organised crime group from a collection in Switzerland last June.
The vase was found during a raid in Charlton, south London, and as part of an investigation into counterfeit currency. Class A drugs and two suspected Tasers were also found.
Last week two men, aged 42 and 44, were arrested in Mayfair in central London.
'Immeasurable cultural value'
They were held on suspicion of handling stolen goods and have since been bailed.
Det Ch Insp Jimi Tele said: "This is a significant step forward in what remains a complex investigation into a high-value burglary.
"Whilst this vase is valued at around £2.5m, it is a one-off and unique and therefore has immeasurable cultural value. It will be repatriated in due course."