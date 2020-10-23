Man charged with right-wing terror plot to kill immigration solicitor
A man has been charged with preparing for a right-wing terrorist attack on a major immigration law firm.
Cavan Medlock, 28, of Harrow, north London, is charged with preparing an act of terrorism by researching Duncan Lewis Solicitors with the intention of killing an immigration solicitor.
Prosecutors allege he equipped himself with a knife and handcuffs, as well as Nazi and Confederate flags before going to the offices in Harrow on 7 September.
He faces a trial on 17 May.
Deporting immigrants
Prosecutors say he is an extreme right-wing terrorist who planned to kill a solicitor at the firm because he objected to his involvement in preventing the government from deporting immigrants.
He is charged with preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
He is also charged with five further counts, including threatening with a bladed article in a public place, battery, two counts of causing racially aggravated alarm, harassment or distress, and making a threat to kill.
He is accused of threatening a receptionist with a knife before threatening to kill a solicitor and abusing other members of staff because of their racial or religious background.
Mr Medlock was not present during a hearing at the Old Bailey after he stripped to his waist as he briefly appeared by video-link from Wormwood Scrubs prison, before refusing to put his clothes back on.
He is yet to enter pleas to any of the charges.