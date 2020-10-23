Covid-19 safe Chelsea Flower Show to return in 2021
The Chelsea Flower Show will go ahead next year with measures to protect visitors from coronavirus.
The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) took world-famous flower show online this year as the pandemic prevented the physical event at London's Royal Hospital Chelsea from going ahead.
A longer show will launch in 2021, running for six days in May for the first time in its 108-year history.
There will also be fewer visitors each day to help reduce crowds.
Other Covid-safe measures that will be put in place include socially distanced queuing, crowd modelling and space changes to spread popular areas, and requirements to wear masks in indoor areas such as the Great Pavilion.
The RHS said it has consulted on the plans and believed it could operate the mostly outdoor event safely for everyone.
The RHS said it would be ready to react to any government advice next May, and would offer refunds on tickets if the show could not go ahead.