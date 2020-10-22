Southwark police car crash: Man charged after four officers injured
A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after four police officers were injured in a crash in south London.
They were hurt when a police vehicle and another car crashed in Draycott Close, Southwark, on Tuesday.
The female driver of the police car remains in hospital, while three male officers have since been discharged.
Haydon Martin, 25, of Fenwick Road, Southwark, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court later.