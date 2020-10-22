Coronavirus and Crossrail: Five reasons why TfL's finances are struggling
Sadiq Khan has clashed with his mayoral predecessor Boris Johnson over claims made by the prime minister that Transport for London (TfL) was "effectively bankrupt" even before the Covid crisis. Sadiq Khan rejects this, and has called Mr Johnson a "liar". He insists he was balancing the books until the UK was crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. But what's the bigger picture?
Let's start at the beginning, in 2000 when TfL was born. In the past 20 years, TfL has been run by three mayors with differing ideas about how best to repair London's Tube network and to build for the future.
Both of those things cost money. Over over the past two decades, TfL has received a mixture of government grants, fare income, sponsorship and huge investment loans from banks in order to keep the Underground on the move.
Mr Johnson enjoyed two consecutive stints as mayor of London, between 2008 and 2016. A TfL report published a month before he left office it showed TfL had a nominal £9.148bn of debt.
Three years later, about 12 months before coronavirus hit the UK, TfL published new accounts showing its nominal debt had increased to £11.175bn.
What factors help to explain TfL's current financial state?
Crossrail
TfL is dealing with financial pressure on numerous fronts - arguably the biggest is the Crossrail project, which is overspent and late.
The escalating costs of Crossrail are huge and, at the same time, have denied TfL of a source of income from fares and commercial advertising and retail units at stations.
As sponsors of Crossrail, TfL and DfT originally agreed funding of £15.9bn to deliver the project in October 2007.
In his first term as mayor Mr Johnson said in 2009 he had "secured one of the largest loans ever for a transport project" - an extra £1bn from including a £1bn loan from his "good friends at the European Investment Bank" for "the unstoppable force that is Crossrail".
In August of this year it was announced that the central section of Crossrail between Paddington and Abbey Wood is now expected to open in the first half of 2022 - a further delay to the line since the previous planned summer 2021 delivery date.
Crossrail CEO Mark Wild also said: "Work is ongoing to finalise the cost estimates" - effectively the actual final construction cost of Crossrail is far from known.
Even as Mr Johnson and Mr Khan were exchanging words on Wednesday, investment service Moody downgraded TfL's long-term ratings for TfL to A1 from Aa3 and "changed the outlook to negative" - essentially the lower the rating the tougher it is to borrow money cheaply in the future.
Moody's said in a statement on Thursday: "The downgrade to A1 from Aa3 reflects TfL's vulnerability to a weaker economic climate and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which will continue to depress fare revenues and other income over the medium term.
"The negative impact on TfL's budget has reversed its progress towards operational self-sufficiency, with TfL now reliant on continued support from the UK government."

Government grant
London is one of the only cities in the world that does not receive government funding to support the operating costs of its transport network - in comparison fares on the Paris Metro make up 38% of its income.
The capital used to get grants from the government, amounting to hundreds of millions of pounds every year.
This all changed in 2015 when Mr Johnson, as a mayor in the final full year of his term, and the then Chancellor George Osborne agreed to phase out this government operating grant.
A report in November 2018 showed that TfL received only £55m in grants - a stark contrast to the help it received only a few years before.
It said: "The loss of the government operating grant within just a few years has been the single largest change to TfL's income streams.
"Just four years ago, TfL received £876m in grants."
Since then TfL has been, and still is, heavily reliant on fares as its source of income.
Passenger numbers - (Fare revenues?)
In order for fare income to flourish, TfL needs passengers - and London's population in 2000 was 7.5m, compared to 9.1m now.
However, in the past two decades, people's habits have changed drastically - and the investment in transport infrastructure has had to keep up.
There are now more step-free Tube stations, cycle schemes and the Night Tube have all led to real change in 20 years.
But, there is a flip side.
Although not commented on much, TfL has also been struggling due to bus travel actually falling in London, since it reached at peak in 2014.
There are a lots of reasons for why this decline might have occurred - but it seems the big reason is the decline in bus travel for leisure and non-work reasons. Less people are getting on a bus to go shopping or swimming.
Also the "Netflix effect" of people staying at home and ordering a takeaway - rather than going out.
In contrast, Tube travel had been increasing- until mid-March of this year.
Coronavirus
TfL's fares revenue was crippled when Covid-19 hit earlier this year. Over 40 Tube stations were forced to close and passengers were encouraged not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
This led to TfL's income plummeting by 90% and in May bosses, and Mr Khan, had to come to an agreement over a £1.6bn bailout deal to keep London moving.
But, the deal came with strict conditions on London transport, such as the congestion charge rising from £11.50 to £15 and being enforced every day from 07:00-22:00 as the removal of free travel cards for children.
As lockdown measures eased, cleaning regimes across the Tube network were ramped up, also at a cost. Passenger numbers slowly rose during the summer months - but nowhere near the level experienced before the pandemic.
But, with Londoners and commuters into the capital now being urged to work from home again, TfL's commissioner Andy Byford admitted earlier this month that its finances were "right on the wire".
Last week, the government said it would continue to abide by the terms of the current £1.6bn bailout package until 31 October - a sum roughly equivalent to £113m - but stricter new measures are being demanded by the government as TfL seeks a £3bn package to last until 2021.
In the meantime, Caroline Pidgeon. deputy chair of the London Assembly's Transport Committee, urged Mr Johnson and Mr Khan to stop squabbling over who has done what.
She said: "No-one is to blame for the devastating impact of Covid on TfL's day-to-day finances, and petty party politics about meeting the gap in funding is helping no-one.
"However, the real elephant in the room is the true cost to Londoners from the huge delays in the opening of Crossrail, which have pushed TfL's long-term borrowing to new heights."
Fare freeze
Much has been made about Mr Khan's flagship policy of freezing fares across the London Underground network for the duration of his four, now five-year, tenure as mayor.
Although controversial at the time, the fares freeze has been fully paid for through TfL's efficiencies programme, outlined in its December 2016 Business Plan, according to City Hall.
It was noted in 2018 by the then TfL commissioner Mike Brown, who said the mayor's TfL fare freeze had helped cushion the decline in passenger numbers overall.
The total forgone revenue of the fares freeze over the past four years is thought to be £160m-per-annum being equivalent to roughly one-year's worth of the government grant which was dissolved a few years ago.
Nevertheless, after four years of frozen prices Tube and bus fares are set to increase in 2021 after Mr Khan said this policy would come to an end.
How expensive these new fares will be is still very much up for negotiation between the government and TfL.