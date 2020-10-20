Southwark police car crash: Four officers injured
Four officers have been injured after a police car crashed with another vehicle on a residential street in south London.
The police vehicle collided with another car shortly before 13:30 BST in Draycott Close, Southwark.
The condition of the officers is unknown but one had to be cut out of the car. The driver of the other car has been taken to hospital.
Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.
London Fire Brigade and the air ambulance were called to the scene and a police cordon remains in place.
The Met Police's Department of Professional Standards has been informed.