Brentford tower block residents evacuated over safety fears
- Published
Hundreds of residents at a housing complex in west London are having to move out while fire safety and structural problems are investigated.
Residents at the high-rise Paragon complex in Brentford will be evacuated after faulty cavity barriers, which prevent flames spreading, were found.
Every occupant of the 1,059 homes will be moved this week.
Housing association Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) said it was "working to uncover the full extent of the issues".
The cladding used on the building is also of concern, though it is not the same type used at Grenfell Tower.
NHG said all residents have found alternative accommodation, including in hotels, and it was providing financial support.
Many are students at the University of West London but the block also include rentals and shared leasehold flats, it added.
'Very distressing time'
Since the Grenfell Tower fire, the building has had a "waking watch" to ensure residents are alerted in the event of a blaze.
But technical consultants have advised they could not guarantee the safety of residents and so an evacuation was required.
Kate Davies, NHG's group chief executive, said: "I understand that Paragon residents may feel angry or alarmed by this news, as they have every right to be.
"This is a very distressing time and we are genuinely sorry for the huge amount of disruption and uncertainty that this situation will cause.
"This is a complex situation and we don't yet have all the answers. We are working to uncover the full extent of the issues at Paragon so that we can provide residents with clarity about timescales, next steps and options as quickly as possible."