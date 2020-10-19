John Leslie trial: Ex-Blue Peter presenter cleared of sex assault
Former TV presenter John Leslie has been found not guilty of sexual assault.
The 55-year-old was on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of grabbing a woman's breasts at a Christmas party in 2008.
The woman made a complaint to the police in 2017.
Mr Leslie began his TV career in 1989 on the BBC's Blue Peter show. He went on to host Wheel of Fortune and This Morning.
His former co-presenters Anthea Turner and Fern Britton were his character witnesses in the trial.
The jury cleared him after deliberating for 23 minutes.
Mr Leslie - whose full name is John Leslie Stott - had told the jury he could not remember being at the party, and described the single allegation of sexual assault from 5 December 2008 as "crazy" and "ludicrous".
Judge Deborah Taylor said: "Mr Stott, for the second time you leave this court without a stain on your character and I hope it will be the last time you have to attend."
Mr Leslie's father Les Stott hugged his son after he left the dock.