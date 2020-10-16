Whitton stabbing: Son given hospital order for killing parents
- Published
A man who killed his parents with a machete has been detained indefinitely at a secure hospital.
Akbar Arezo, 64, and Layla Arezo, 74, were found in their home on Redfern Avenue, Hounslow, on 12 July 2019.
After the killings, Mustafa Arezo, 32, told a nurse he believed his mother was "possessed" and heard voices telling him to "cleanse his house".
Arezo, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, was sentenced for manslaughter at the Old Bailey.
Arezo's family had been unable to contact their parents and had forced their way into the property and discovered the couple in the bedroom, both heavily bloodstained.
The defendant was later found by police in a car in Slough.
In sentencing, Judge Richard Marks said: "I have no doubt you were gravely ill at the time you committed these terrible offences and in an acutely psychotic state.
"I am of the clear opinion because of your illness you are a dangerous individual and extreme caution will need to be taken in the future when any question of your release into the community is being considered.
"That is unlikely to be appropriate for many years to come."