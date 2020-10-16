Louis Johnson: Kion McKenna jailed for murder of gang rival
The mother of a teenager who was fatally stabbed at a London station said the thought of her child "dying terrified" was "too much to bear."
Louis Johnson, 16, was stabbed with a zombie knife at East Croydon station by gang rival Kion McKenna on 27 January.
McKenna, 17, was jailed for a minimum of 16 years after a jury found him guilty of murder last month. He had admitted possessing a knife.
Louis's mother Natalie Secka said their family's life "has not been the same".
Reading from a victim impact statement at the Old Bailey, she said: "We will never get over losing Louis, never.
"Nobody deserves to be stabbed by such a terrifying weapon and left to die on a cold, wet train station floor."
Composed a rap
The court heard as Louis was pronounced dead at the scene, McKenna fled to Chichester where he was captured on CCTV smiling and dancing in a takeaway.
He had shaved off his long hair in a bid to disguise himself.
He was arrested and charged with murder after handing himself in at a police station in Islington, north London, two days later.
The court heard that just a week after he had been remanded in custody, McKenna composed a rap about the killing using Louis's street name, L-Sav.
Judge Mark Dennis QC said "composing and sharing rap lyrics appearing to be him bragging about the killing, supporting and encouraging gang violence - demonstrated he had little concern hitherto about publicising his actions".
He said McKenna, who was linked to a gang in Tooting, stabbed Louis, who had connections to a Clapham gang, after a chance meeting following previous run-ins between the pair.
"This was a shocking and dreadful display of violence for which there was no justification or excuse," he told McKenna.
"Though you were of a young age, you were old enough to know what you were doing and to make your own choices."