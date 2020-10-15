Covid: Southall wedding venue hosts 100-guest reception
Police have broken up a wedding reception where more than 100 guests congregated in breach of coronavirus restrictions.
The event at the Tudor Rose in Southall, west London, on Tuesday evening was described as a "flagrant and arrogant violation of the law".
The venue's owner has been reported and could face a fine of up to £10,000.
Under current guidance, the number of guests allowed at weddings is limited to 15 people.
Body-worn camera footage of the reception, released by the Metropolitan Police, showed guests being led from the venue.
Area Commander, Ch Supt Peter Gardner, said: "This was a dangerous and foolish breach of the regulations, which have been designed specifically to keep people safe from transmitting a deadly virus.
"Restrictions on large gatherings, such as weddings, have been in place for months and quite frankly there can be no excuse for this flagrant and arrogant violation of the law.
"There was clearly no attempt by the venue owner to enforce the regulations or keep their patrons safe. It is for this reason we have reported them for a £10,000 fine."
London is among a number of places in England which will face Tier 2 lockdown restrictions beginning on Saturday, including a ban on households mixing indoors.