Croydon tram crash: Inquest postponed due to rising Covid levels
An inquest into the Croydon Tram Crash that killed seven people has been delayed due to coronavirus.
A 12-week hearing into the derailment, which also left 61 people injured, had been due to start on Monday.
The jury inquest, at Croydon Town Hall, was due to hear arguments that human error and transport system failings were to blame.
But it has been postponed due to rising virus levels in London, and a new date has yet to be announced.
The tram came off the tracks near Sandilands tram stop in November 2016.
An initial investigation found it was travelling at almost four times the line's speed limit.
Driver Alfred Dorris was arrested but charges of gross negligence and manslaughter were later dropped.
The official report into the crash concluded Mr Dorris, then aged 42, probably dozed off moments before the tram left the tracks.
No charges of corporate manslaughter were brought against Transport for London (TfL) or operator Tram Operations Ltd (TOL), a subsidiary of FirstGroup.
Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Logan, 52, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, and Robert Huxley, 63, all from New Addington, and Mark Smith, 35, and Donald Collett, 62, both from Croydon, were all killed in the crash.