John Leslie tells court he 'never crossed the line'
- Published
Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie has told a jury he has "never crossed the line between behaving gregariously and criminal behaviour".
The 55-year-old also said he "cannot remember" being at the 2008 Christmas party where he is accused of having grabbed a woman's breasts.
The woman claims he laughed after assaulting her at the West End party.
Mr Leslie denies the charge of sexual assault by intentionally touching a woman without her consent.
On Wednesday, Mr Leslie had told the jury at Southwark Crown Court that around the time of the alleged assault he would have been "paranoid" on any social outing.
Cross-examining him on Thursday, prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward suggested Leslie had exaggerated how paranoid he was.
Mr Leslie replied: "If you had any idea of what I went through in 2003 (onwards), it didn't stop because of the court case.
"It's 17 years. It just is relentless. They are not stopping, the tabloid press. This is what they did. I'm not recovered, I'm not better. I'm not the person I used to be. I'm not a recluse, I grant you."
Mr Leslie went on to describe himself as a "wounded animal" and "still scarred".
Asked about the specific allegation, Mr Leslie said: "I'm sorry I cannot remember being there (at the party) but I would never have done what she suggested."
Asked if he had touched someone's breasts "in jest" or to "test boundaries", he replied: "No. There is a big line between being a bit of a gregarious character and criminal behaviour. I know the line and I have never crossed it."
The trial continues.