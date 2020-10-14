Man charged with throwing corrosive fluid at Met PCs in Barnet
- Published
A man has been charged with throwing corrosive fluid at 11 police officers who were hurt during a drugs raid in north London.
The Met officers came into contact with a corrosive substance in Dale Close, Barnet, on 23 September.
Armando Gjyla, 32, of Southgate, is accused of throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or do grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Mr Gjyla has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class B drugs.
A 21-year-old man who was arrested during the operation also came into contact with the substance and remains in hospital for treatment, police said.
The Met said all 11 of its officers had been taken to hospital but none of their injuries were life-threatening.