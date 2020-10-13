St Thomas' Hospital, central London, at centre of security alert
A security alert at St Thomas' Hospital, central London, led to road closures on Westminster Bridge.
The alert began shortly after 10.00 BST and armed police were reported to be on site. The Met Police said officers had been stood down within 30 minutes.
Patients took to social media to say they had been evacuated from some wards.
Police cordons around the hospital have now been removed, though roads in the area remain busy.