Brentford deaths: Husband 'killed himself' as police arrived
A man thought to have killed his wife and son stabbed himself to death as police forced entry to their home, officers believe.
Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj, 36, and Kailash Kuha Raj, three, were found in Brentford, west London, last Tuesday.
Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan, 42, died from a stab wound to his chest. The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The deaths took London's homicide total over 100 for a sixth year running.
Police initially received a call of concern for the the family's welfare on 4 October.
Officers attended the address several times throughout 5 October but received no reply.
The Met said from talking to neighbours as the day progressed, concerns heightened and a decision was made to force entry.
Det Ch Insp Simon Harding said: "We now know how this family tragically lost their lives, but we still need to find out why.
"Our initial inquiries established that Poorna and Kailash had not been seen or heard from for some time; Poorna since around Monday, 21 September, and Kailash since around Thursday, 24 September."
Post-mortem examinations concluded on Friday and found that Mrs Sivaraj died from a knife wound and her son died from compression to the neck.