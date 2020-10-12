Matiu Ratana: Shot officer nominated for BBC Sports Personality award
A Met Police officer who was killed on duty has been posthumously nominated for the Unsung Hero category at BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.
Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, was shot in Croydon, south London, on 25 September as he prepared to search a suspect.
He was nominated by East Grinstead Rugby Club, where Sgt Ratana was head coach at the time of his death.
The club said the award would be "a fitting tribute to the man we called coach".
Jo Cox-Goodsell, captain of East Grinstead Women's first team, said nominating Sgt Ratana "just seemed right and fitting".
Ryan Morelen, assistant head coach at East Grinstead, described Sgt Ratana as a "mentor".
He said: "He is just a truly great bloke.
"He put his time and effort into everything he's ever done here."
The Unsung Hero Award seeks to celebrate volunteers whose efforts have meant sports clubs have made a positive impact in local communities.
Sgt Ratana, originally from New Zealand, had been shot in the chest in a holding room in the centre.
The suspect, Louis De Zoysa, remains in hospital but "remains unfit for interview" due to his "life-changing injuries".
The 23-year-old was arrested for possession of ammunition and possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply following a stop and search.
An inquest was told he had been taken into a holding room and when Sgt Ratana entered "the suspect produced a firearm and discharged the weapon several times".
A handgun was later recovered from the scene.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct previously confirmed Mr De Zoysa had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back.
