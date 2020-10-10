Ilford stabbing: Man dies following reports of assault
A man in his 30s has died after he was stabbed in east London.
Police were called at about 21:30 BST on Friday to reports of an assault on Southdown Crescent in Ilford.
The man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene an hour later. His next of kin are being told and formal identification has not yet taken place.
A murder investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made. A post-mortem examination will be held soon, the Met said.
His death comes as London has recorded more than 100 homicides this year, for the sixth year in a row.