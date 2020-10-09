Met Police restraint 'probably' led to ill man's death
The way in which police restrained a mentally ill man "probably more than minimally" contributed to his death in custody, an inquest jury said.
Kevin Clarke, who had schizophrenia, was surrounded and restrained by officers in a field in March 2018.
He told officers who handcuffed him twice that he "couldn't breathe".
Jurors at Southwark Coroner's Court deliberated for five days after hearing evidence from police officers and paramedics for over a month.
The inquest had heard that the 35-year-old told officers "I'm going to die" as he was put into handcuffs, due to his size, but was "ignored" and then lost consciousness as he was taken to an ambulance.
Returning a narrative conclusion, the jury concluded that the decision to use restraints on Mr Clarke was "inappropriate".
The jury said the use of restraints "probably more than minimally or trivially" contributed to his death.
Jurors said: "It is highly likely that at least one officer heard Mr Clarke say 'I can't breathe' on one of the occasions he repeated it.
"Despite this, no action was taken other than one officer saying 'you've got to breathe, you've got to breathe, breathe, deep breaths'.
"Failure to remove restraints at this point was contrary to guidance and training."
Mr Clarke had been living at the Jigsaw Project, a residential support service, for about two years up until his death in hospital.
He had been seen by officers earlier that day in Lewisham, but was not sectioned despite concerns from staff at Jigsaw.
Jurors found that the communications between police and staff at Mr Clarke's residential support service were insufficient.
But they said the insufficiency did not contribute to his death.
Bodyworn footage played in the inquest showed the moment Mr Clarke was restrained by officers and put in two sets of handcuffs.
Various clips showed officers leading Mr Clarke away from the field towards an ambulance - but he passed out and never regained consciousness.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has already admitted its crew failed to conduct a "complete clinical assessment" of Mr Clarke on arrival.
This amounted to a "failure to provide basic medical care", which the jury said possibly contributed to his death.
The cause of his death was given as "acute behavioural disturbance, in a relapse of schizophrenia, leading to exhaustion and cardiac arrest, contributed to by restraint, struggle and being walked".