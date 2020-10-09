BBC News

Jermaine Baker: Firearms officer can face proceedings

Published
image captionJermaine Baker was shot in Bracknell Close, near Wood Green Crown Court

An officer who killed a man during a foiled attempt to free two prisoners can face misconduct proceedings, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Jermaine Baker, 28, was shot dead by a firearms officer near Wood Green Crown Court in north London in 2015.

The police watchdog had directed the Met Police to bring disciplinary action against the officer but that was quashed by the High Court last year.

But appeal judges overturned the ruling saying proceedings were "justified".

Related Topics

  • Wood Green
  • Metropolitan Police Service
  • Independent Office for Police Conduct

More on this story

  • Jermaine Baker 'was complying with police' when shot

    Published
    7 July

  • Jermaine Baker: Public inquiry into death of man shot by police

    Published
    12 February

  • Jermaine Baker shooting: Officer faces misconduct probe

    Published
    17 May 2018

  • Jermaine Baker shooting: Firearms officer will not be charged

    Published
    14 June 2017

  • Jermaine Baker shooting: Armed officer could face charges

    Published
    25 November 2016

  • High Court rules Jermaine Baker police officer can retire

    Published
    4 October 2016

  • Wood Green prisoner escape plotter found guilty

    Published
    26 May 2016

  • Jermaine Baker inquest: Met officer requests second post-mortem examination

    Published
    22 December 2015