Jermaine Baker: Firearms officer can face proceedings
An officer who killed a man during a foiled attempt to free two prisoners can face misconduct proceedings, the Court of Appeal has ruled.
Jermaine Baker, 28, was shot dead by a firearms officer near Wood Green Crown Court in north London in 2015.
The police watchdog had directed the Met Police to bring disciplinary action against the officer but that was quashed by the High Court last year.
But appeal judges overturned the ruling saying proceedings were "justified".
- 22 December 2015