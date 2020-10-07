Lewisham stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 34-year-old man who was stabbed to death in south London.
Sean Williams was found with fatal stab wounds to his neck on Thornsbeach Road in Lewisham on 6 September.
Sanjay Lawrence, from Brockley, 38, has been charged with murder and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on 25 November.
He has also been charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with another man injured during the same incident.