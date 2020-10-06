Brentford deaths: Boy, 3, and two adults die in home
A three-year-old boy and two adults have been found dead at a home in west London.
Police officers found the child, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s after forcing their way into a property on Clayponds Lane, Brentford, at about 00:50 BST.
Scotland Yard said the man had suffered stab injuries. Paramedics attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Post-mortem examinations will take place soon, the force said.
Detectives said the three were known to each other and police were not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.