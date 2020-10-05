London police officer stabbing: Two teens charged
Two 15-year-old boys have been charged after a police officer was stabbed trying to stop a robbery.
The officer was stabbed in the abdomen after attempting to stop armed suspects at a shop on Chapter Street, Pimlico, at 15:42 BST on Sunday.
Despite her injuries, the officer chased the suspects, who were later detained with the assistance of firearms officers.
Both males will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Monday.
One boy, 15, from Barking, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm against a police officer.
The other suspect is a 15-year-old boy from Hampshire, police said. Neither can be named for legal reasons.
Police charged both suspects with assault by beating of an emergency worker, attempted robbery and threatening a person with a blade in a public place
The injured officer was taken to hospital and discharged on Sunday evening.