Heathrow Terminal 2 evacuated over 'suspicious item'
- Published
A terminal at London's Heathrow Airport has been evacuated due to "a potentially suspicious item", the airport said.
Passengers on social media reported they had been told to leave Terminal 2 amid a large police presence.
A spokesperson for the airport said the evacuation had been "in response to a potentially suspicious item".
"As a precaution, passengers have been temporarily moved away from the area," they said.
The airport added: "We apologise to any passengers inconvenienced while the matter is investigated."