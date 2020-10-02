Matiu Ratana death: Shot police sergeant 'was liked by everyone'
A Met Police sergeant who was killed at a custody centre while on duty was liked by everyone he met "even people he arrested", his colleague has said.
Sgt Matiu Ratana was shot in Croydon, south London, on 25 September as he prepared to search a suspect.
Thousands of police officers across the Met held a minute's silence to pay their respects a week on.
Another officer who worked with him said the 54-year-old's "legacy will remain forever".
Ch Insp Craig Knight, who was based in Croydon with Sgt Ratana, described him as "one of the most caring, passionate and dedicated officers I have ever had the privilege to work alongside".
Met Commissioner Cressida Dick led the minute's silence at 11:00 BST outside the Empress State Building in west London, with other officers taking part across the capital.
PC Paul Reading worked with the New Zealand-born officer in Harrow in 2008 and called him a "gentle giant" who was liked by everyone he met.
"He was your old-fashioned copper, very fair, very firm, and he would treat everyone like you would want your parents to be treated," he said.
Another officer who knew Sgt Ratana for 12 years and worked with him in Croydon said he had "infectious character" and had "helped us all".
Sgt Chris Excell added that the last thing the 54-year-old had ever said to him was "that a rubbish day only lasts for 24 hours.
"I'll never forget those words," he said.
On Thursday an inquest heard the 54-year-old had been shot in the chest in a holding room in the centre.
The suspect, Louis De Zoysa, remains in a critical condition in hospital and has not yet been questioned by detectives investigating the murder.
The 23-year-old was arrested for possession of ammunition and possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply following a stop and search in the London Road area of Pollards Hill at 01:30.
The inquest was told he had been taken into a holding room and when Sgt Ratana entered "the suspect produced a firearm and discharged the weapon several times".
A revolver handgun was later recovered from the scene.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) previously confirmed Mr De Zoysa had been handcuffed with his hands behind his back.
Detectives are still extensively searching Mr De Zoysa's family in home in Norbury, south London, and a farmland in Banstead, Surrey, which is expected "to take days to complete", the Met has said.
On Wednesday a man from Norwich, who was arrested on suspicion of supplying a firearm, was bailed by detectives until late October.
