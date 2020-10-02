Assault accused blind Lord 'uses touch to sense people'
A blind Lord accused of sexual assaulting a masseuse has told a court that he uses touch "to get a sense" of people when he feels vulnerable.
Lord Holmes of Richmond, 48, allegedly grabbed the beauty therapist's bottom and asked if she did "extras" at a five-star hotel in London last March.
He denies one count of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.
Christopher Holmes, one of the UK's most successful Paralympians, became a member of the House of Lords in 2013.
The alleged assault occurred towards the end of a 90-minute deep tissue massage.
Lord Holmes told police he touched the woman on her face and shoulders before resting his hands on her around the level of her hips.
The complainant alleges Lord Holmes then pointed at his crotch and asked if she did "extras".
Lord Holmes told the court he choose the hotel for a massage due to its good track record on catering for blind people and those with mobility issues.
He said he often feels vulnerable in public, particularly in taxis or businesses that make it difficult to bring his guide dog with him.
Lord Holmes admitted asking to touch the masseuse, but denied it was due to any kind of sexual motivation.
He told the court: "I wasn't asking to touch her to see if she was male or female, tall, short, fat or thin.
"It's just to get the sense of another person and see what she looks like.
"I understand how difficult it is to imagine what it must be like to have no sight whatsoever, because up until I was 14 I couldn't have any indication of what that would be like, but that really is my world."
The trial continues.
