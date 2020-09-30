Matiu Ratana death: Norwich man bailed in police officer murder case Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Met Police image caption Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, was shot dead at the custody centre in Croydon, in the early hours of last Friday

A man held by detectives investigating the shooting of a police officer at a custody centre has been bailed.

The suspect was arrested in Norwich on Sunday, following the death of Sgt Matiu Ratana early last Friday.

Louis de Zoysa, who is suspected of Sgt Ratana's murder in Croydon, remains in a critical condition in hospital after apparently also shooting himself.

The second suspect was held on suspicion of supplying a firearm and has been bailed until late October.

Detectives are still to question Mr De Zoysa, who is being treated in St George's Hospital, Tooting.

Five days on from the fatal shooting, detectives are still carrying out extensive searches of Mr De Zoysa's family home in Norbury, south London, and a farmland in Banstead, Surrey.

The search of the farmland, on Park Road, includes access to several derelict buildings and more than 30 acres of land and is expected "to take days to complete", the Met has said.

image caption Louis De Zoysa was arrested on Friday in the London Road area of Pollards Hill

image copyright PA Media image caption The Banstead farmland used to serve as an ammunition depot during the Second World War

A further search has also taken place at a location in central London, while Croydon Custody Centre, in Windmill Lane, where the shooting took place, remains a crime scene.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: "One of my priorities remains to ensure that any future prosecution is not jeopardised and I would again highlight that speculation over what took place on Friday is unhelpful."I would like to thank everyone for their continued support which I know has buoyed colleagues at this extremely dark time."

image copyright Met police image caption Met Commissioner Cressida Dick had worked with Sgt Matiu Ratana

The Met reiterated that specialist detectives continue to investigate Sgt Ratana's death as murder and it was not terror-related.

A JustGiving page set up in memory of the officer has raised over £21,500 since being created by the Met Police Hayes Sports Club, known as The Warren, where the 54-year-old New Zealander regularly visited.

Funds will be distributed in Sgt Ratana's memory, for his benefit, The Warren said.

image copyright Met Police image caption Sgt Matiu Ratana spent five years with his partner Su

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said Mr De Zoysa was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of ammunition.