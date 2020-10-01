Black History Month: East End celebrated in photo exhibition
To celebrate Black History Month an east London council is launching an online photography exhibition.
Over 100 images were submitted to Tower Hamlets Council by established and emerging artists.
Black History Month has been marked in the UK for more than 30 years.
In a statement, Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said: "We are proud that in this turbulent and challenging year, we are once again able to support Black History Month."
Mr Biggs said: "As a council, we continue to support this annual festival to commemorate the lives and contributions of all those with African and Caribbean descent to British society and the fantastic contribution they have made in the East End."
The exhibition will feature more than 50 images covering diverse subjects including portraits, demonstrations, women at work, carnivals, musicians, dancers and more.
They have been grouped into the following categories:
- Culture and folklore
- Politics and protest
- Multimedia
- Portraits
Black History Month Photo-Open will run from 1 October.
