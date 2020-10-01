BBC News

Black History Month: East End celebrated in photo exhibition

image copyrightHussina Raja
image captionThree Sisters by amateur photographer Hussina Raja will feature in the exhibit
To celebrate Black History Month an east London council is launching an online photography exhibition.
Over 100 images were submitted to Tower Hamlets Council by established and emerging artists.
Black History Month has been marked in the UK for more than 30 years.
In a statement, Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said: "We are proud that in this turbulent and challenging year, we are once again able to support Black History Month."
image copyrightAde Okelarin
image caption"My skin markings and tattoos are an illustration of my spiritual growth and an appreciation of my ancestry," says artist Ade Okelarin
Mr Biggs said: "As a council, we continue to support this annual festival to commemorate the lives and contributions of all those with African and Caribbean descent to British society and the fantastic contribution they have made in the East End."
The exhibition will feature more than 50 images covering diverse subjects including portraits, demonstrations, women at work, carnivals, musicians, dancers and more.
image copyrightDavid Cantor
image captionAmateur photographer David Cantor took this photo "on a warm summer's day in a community garden in Bethnal Green".
They have been grouped into the following categories:
  • Culture and folklore
  • Politics and protest
  • Multimedia
  • Portraits
Black History Month Photo-Open will run from 1 October.
image copyrightTom Ferrie
image captionTom Ferrie took photos of shoppers after shops reopened during the lockdown
image copyrightLauren Raye
image captionPhotos of recent protest across London have been included

