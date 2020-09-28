BBC News

Coronavirus: Latest figures for London

2020-09-28
image copyrightPA Media
There have been more than 373,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far in England and more than 37,000 people have died, government figures show.
London has been added to the government's Covid-19 watch-list following a rise in cases in the city.
All the capital's boroughs have been classed as areas of concern but no additional restrictions have been announced.
Below is a table of local authority areas in London showing how many people have tested positive for coronavirus in the week leading up to 26 September and whether the number is on the rise.
Coronavirus in London. . .
For a more detailed look at coronavirus where you live, use the BBC's postcode checker:

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive.

