Tate Modern fall: Boy thrown from balcony 'can stand unaided' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright PA Media image caption The boy was aged six at the time he was thrown from the viewing platform and fell 100ft

A young boy who suffered life-changing injuries when he was thrown from the Tate Modern can now stand unaided, his family has said.

The boy, aged six at the time, fell 100ft (30m) from the viewing platform in August last year.

Jonty Bravery, 18, who threw the boy, was convicted of his attempted murder and jailed for 15 years in June.

During his sentencing, the court heard the boy would require round-the-clock care until at least 2022.

His injuries included a bleed to the brain and fractures to his spine, and he has been left needing the use of a wheelchair.

image copyright AFP image caption The boy had been visiting London from France with his parents

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spent time at Royal London Hospital before moving to a hospital in France in August this year.

He had been visiting London on holiday with his family at the time of the attack.

'Important progress'

In a statement updating well-wishers on his progress, his family said: "We are already seeing new progress: he can at last stand on his legs without any help or support!

"Furthermore, his memory is gradually improving: he can now remember activities he has done the same day or the day before!"

The statement added he could now eat almost alone once the food had been cut and prepared for him, and he can drink "slightly thickened liquids".

"It's very important progress," the family said.

The boy spends his weekdays at the rehabilitation centre and stays with his family at the weekends.

"At the moment, we are still far from home, but we have come close enough that our son's friends can come and visit him more often, as well as our family.

"The lockdown had isolated us so much: it was really, really hard.

"We strongly believe in this new centre."