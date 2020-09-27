Croydon police shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of supplying firearm Published duration 29 minutes ago

image copyright MPS Hackney image caption Matt Ratana moved to the UK in 1989 and joined the Met Police two years later

Detectives investigating the murder of a police officer in south London have arrested a man on suspicion of supplying a firearm.

Sgt Matiu Ratana, from New Zealand, died in hospital on Friday after being shot in Croydon as a handcuffed suspect was being taken into custody.

Officers made the arrest at about 02:00 BST in Norwich.

The suspect in the shooting, who is thought to have shot himself, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

He had initially been arrested for an alleged drugs offence and possession of ammunition.

The shots were fired as officers prepared to search the suspect - who was still handcuffed - with a metal detector, according to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The new arrest comes as Sgt Ratana, 54, was remembered by friends and teammates at East Grinstead Rugby Club, where he was head coach.

image copyright PA Media image caption Respects were paid at East Grinstead Rugby Club

Dame Cressida Dick, speaking at the National Police Memorial in central London earlier, said she "hadn't been surprised at all" by the number of tributes paid to him.

"Matt was an extraordinary person... he had a wonderful personality and he was very good at his job," she said, adding that he was a "proud Kiwi".

Officers have been focused on four crime scenes in London and Surrey as part of the investigation.

Searches continue at Croydon Custody Centre, where the shooting happened, an address in Park Road, Banstead, Surrey, and an address in Southbrook Road, Norbury.

The search of another scene in Pollards Hill, where the suspect was initially arrested, has ended and cordons have been removed.