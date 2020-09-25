Croydon police officer shot dead named as Sgt Matt Ratana Published duration 3 minutes ago

image copyright Neil Donohue image caption Sgt Matt Ratana was a keen rugby union coach as well as being a fan of performance motorcycles and weight-training

A long-serving police officer shot dead in a custody centre in south London has been named as Sgt Matiu Ratana.

New Zealand-born Sgt Ratana, known as Matt, was shot in the chest in Croydon as a suspect, who was still in handcuffs, was being checked in.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick described the 54-year-old as "a big guy" who was "big in heart".

After the shooting at about 02:15 BST the suspect, 23, is thought to have turned the firearm on himself.

media caption Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Home Secretary Priti Patel joined Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick for a minute's silence

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of ammunition.

He is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

The Met confirmed he was handcuffed with his hands behind his back and had been taken to the custody centre in a police vehicle, before being escorted into the building.

The shots were fired as officers prepared to search the suspect, who was still handcuffed, with a metal detector, the IOPC said.

"A non-police issue firearm, which appears to be a revolver, has been recovered from the scene. Further ballistic work will be required," said IOPC regional director Sal Naseem.

image copyright PA Media image caption Police officers have been arriving at Croydon Police Station to pay their respects

A minute's silence was held at 16:00 BST at New Scotland Yard and Croydon Police Station to pay tribute to Sgt Ratana, who was heavily involved in rugby coaching when he was not working.

He would have been eligible for retirement in just two months.

"Matt spent very nearly 30 years as a uniformed police officer serving the public of London," said Ms Dick.

"He will be remembered so fondly in Croydon and missed there, as well as in the Met and the rugby world," she said.

She added that he "leaves a partner and he leaves an adult son from a previous relationship. Our thoughts are with them."

Sgt Ratana joined them Met in 1991, having moved to the UK in 1989.

The 54-year-old was originally from the Hawke's Bay area of New Zealand and was educated at Palmerston North Boy's High School's, a town north of the capital, Wellington.

image copyright EPA image caption The officer has been described as a professional and inspirational colleague

He served in various parts of London including Hackney and Selhurst, with his last posting as custody sergeant in Croydon, where he managed suspects who are brought into the cells.

"He worked in our detention command at Croydon but frequently volunteering for duty in custody suites across London," Ms Dick added.

The BBC has been told the shooting happened during questioning of the suspect about Covid-19.

Sgt Ratana had led rugby teams in Worthing, close to Goring-by-Sea where he then lived and in East Grinstead, where he was living when he died.

Ryan Morlen, assistant head coach at East Grinstead Rugby Club, described him as "an absolutely lovely bloke".

"He is a bloke who is just so passionate about what he does - it does not matter whether you're the most talented or least talented, he will treat you equal," he said.

image caption Forensic workers were seen at the police station on Friday

Earlier, BBC Home Affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said it was believed the suspect was known to counter-terrorism police having been on their radar in the past, though the Met has not officially confirmed that.

The Met have said a murder investigation was under way.