Edmonton stabbings: Jason Kakaire held at secure hospital Published duration 19 minutes ago

image copyright PA image caption The stabbings were all carried out near Jason Kakaire's home in Edmonton, north London

A man who stabbed five people at random in north London will be detained at a high-security hospital.

Jason Kakaire attacked four men and a woman - who was left paralysed - in Edmonton over a weekend in spring last year.

The 31-year-old's "reign of terror" had caused "immeasurable" harm, Judge Anne Molyneux told the Old Bailey.

He will be held at Broadmoor Hospital after admitting five counts of wounding with intent and possessing a knife.

Kakaire stabbed Ayfer Bektas with such ferocity that the knife handle snapped and the blade was embedded in her back.

She will never be able to walk again, the court heard

The mother-of-two, who had been undergoing treatment for breast cancer, was walking near her home when she was attacked from behind.

"My life has in one moment been turned upside down," she said in a statement, adding that she had been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

"I am too fearful to venture outside unless I absolutely have to," she said.

Kakaire had "walked the streets and targeted vulnerable victims" near his home in Cameron Close between 30 March and 2 April 2019, the judge said.

"You stalked them and chose your moment before you stabbed them from behind and then ran away," she added.

'Hearing voices'

Kakaire's life had been "overshadowed by mental illness" and he had experienced "paranoid ideas and auditory hallucinations", the judge said.

He had been hearing "threatening voices" that had "ordered" him to carry out the attack, she added.

Four doctors concluded he had "chronic, treatment-resistant paranoid schizophrenia", the court heard.

The judge told Kakaire he would be held at a secure hospital "unless and until it is considered safe for you to be released".