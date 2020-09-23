Ten police officers injured with 'corrosive substance' in Barnet Published duration 33 minutes ago

image copyright @NXTierney image caption The Met Police said officers were injured in Barnet by a "suspected corrosive substance".

Ten Met Police officers have been injured by a "corrosive substance" during a drugs raid in north London.

They had been called to an industrial area in Dale Close, Barnet, at about 13:50 BST.

All of the injured officers have been taken to hospital, but are not thought to be in a life-threatening condition, the Met said.

A number of males were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

The Met said it was in the process of informing the injured officers' families. Other officers remain at the scene.