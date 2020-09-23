Ten police officers injured with 'corrosive substance' in Barnet
Ten Met Police officers have been injured by a "corrosive substance" during a drugs raid in north London.
They had been called to an industrial area in Dale Close, Barnet, at about 13:50 BST.
All of the injured officers have been taken to hospital, but are not thought to be in a life-threatening condition, the Met said.
A number of males were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
The Met said it was in the process of informing the injured officers' families. Other officers remain at the scene.
The force's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, as is routine, it added.