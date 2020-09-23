Cleaner Aurora Iacomi jailed for spiking boss's coffee with detergent Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Aurora Iacomi claims she poured cleaning liquid into the coffee as a "prank"

A station cleaner who spiked her supervisor's coffee with cleaning fluid for "revenge" has been jailed.

Aurora Iacomi, 32, claimed she poured the liquid into Angelina Raychinova's flask as a "prank".

But Inner London Crown Court heard she had sought vengeance after her victim told her off in front of colleagues, leaving her feeling "belittled".

Iacomi, from Redbridge, was given a 10-month sentence for one count of administering a noxious substance.

The court heard the two women, part of a team at Fenchurch Street station, had a "history of work-related tension".

On 22 April, Ms Raychinova had approached Iacomi and "told her off in front of everybody else".

This left Iacomi feeling "belittled and humiliated" the court heard.

Ms Raychinova left her flask within the station's cleaners' compound.

"When she returned, she took a sip from the coffee flask, immediately felt a burning sensation on her lips and spat out the contents," prosecutor Philip Allman said.

Ms Raychinova "smelt cleaning fluid", Mr Allman said, which it later emerged was Graffi Green - a "cleaning liquid to remove graffiti".

CCTV showed Iacomi "holding a plastic bottle and moving it towards where the coffee flask was", the court was told.

Grudge

Mr Allman told the court that Iacomi had received training on hazardous substances and the "danger or hazard that attaches to them".

Sentencing, Judge Benedict Kelleher said it was "clear" Iacomi had felt "unfairly treated" by her victim and held a grudge.

Her actions were "premeditated" and intended to cause "some harm", he said.

The judge highlighted that Iacomi "did not know the level of risk" to which she was exposing Ms Raychinova.