BBC News

Boy cleared over fatal Croydon bus stabbing

Published
image copyrightMet Police
image captionDamani Mauge was stabbed on the number 130 bus
A 17-year-old boy has been acquitted of murdering a teenager who was stabbed with a hunting knife on a busy bus in Croydon, south London.
Damani Mauge, also 17, was attacked on the single-decker 130 bus on 8 March.
The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also cleared of manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey.
He will be sentenced at a later date after he was found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.

More on this story

  • Croydon bus death: Boy, 16, charged over Damani Mauge stabbing

    Published
    17 March