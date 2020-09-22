Coroner calls for review into ‘toxic’ DNP diet pills after man's death Published duration 39 minutes ago

image caption Vaidotas Gerbutavicius died after taking toxic pills sold as slimming aids

The death of a 21-year-old man has prompted a coroner to call for a Home Office review into the sale of an illegal diet pill.

Vaidotas Gerbutavicius took 20 pills in March 2018 and told a police officer "he felt like his body was burning".

Senior coroner Nadia Persaud said its continued sale online needed reviewing.

DNP was marketed as a diet pill in the US in the 1930s but selling it for human consumption has since been made illegal.

It has a variety of industrial uses, including as a photographic chemical, a fertiliser and in the manufacturing of dyes and explosives.

image caption It is illegal to sell dinitrophenol (DNP) for human consumption

Those who take the drug experience an increase in temperature and metabolic rate, which can prove fatal.

Within an hour of being admitted to hospital, Mr Gerbutavicius, from Newham, was put in an induced coma and given CPR but died from to a cardiac arrest on 10 March.

'Vulnerable people'

Ms Pasaud told Walthamstow Coroners' Court on Tuesday: "The current legislation is wholly inadequate and in no way an appropriate means by which to deal with offences that can result in the deaths of those who consume DNP.

"Those affected are often young and vulnerable people."

In February Barry Clint Wright, of North Carolina in the US, was jailed for selling dinitrophenol (DNP) as an unlawful drug.

The inquest continues.