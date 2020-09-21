Hunt continues for James Bond guns stolen in raid Published duration 55 minutes ago

image copyright Met Police image caption The Walther PPK was used by Roger Moore in A View to a Kill

Four guns used as props in James Bond films remain missing six months after they were stolen by burglars who jumped out of an open window to escape.

The deactivated firearms that featured in View To A Kill, Die Another Day and Live And Let Die, were taken from a collector in Enfield in March.

They include a Walther PP used by Roger Moore in a scene where Grace Jones' character jumps off the Eiffel Tower.

CCTV of a silver car police believe the thieves used has now been released.

image copyright Met Police image caption CCTV images of a silver Vauxhall Minerva believed to have been used as a getaway car have been released

The suspects are three white men with eastern European accents who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings, the Met Police said.

They were disturbed by neighbours as they raided the house in Aldersbrook Avenue, Enfield, north London, at about 20:00 GMT on 23 March, jumping through an open window as they fled.

Det Insp Paul Ridley said: "We now have images of a vehicle that was parked near to the scene of the crime and appears to be carrying out reconnaissance in the area.

"The firearms which were stolen are very distinctive and will almost certainly be recognised by the public and anyone who is offered them for sale.

"The owner of these unique items is devastated, particularly in terms of the sentimental value - they were due to be showcased on display as part of a national exhibition."

image copyright Met Police image caption A yellow-handled Llama pistol used in Die Another Day was found in a field in Essex

Since the burglary, one of the five stolen guns has been recovered - a yellow-handled Llama pistol used in Die Another Day - however, it was dumped and left to rust in a field near Roydon railway station in Essex.

The remaining stolen weapons include: - a Beretta "Cheetah" auto pistol, featured in Die Another Day- a Walther PP, featured in A View To A Kill- a Revolver Smith and Weston 44 Magnum, featured in Live And Let Die- a Beretta "Tomcat" auto pistol, featured in Die Another Day

