Finchley shooting: 'Terrifying' shot fired through letterbox
A gunshot was fired through the letterbox of a north London home in what police described as a "terrifying" experience for those inside.
Det Con Lee James said it was "simple pure luck" no-one was injured.
"Whoever carried out this reckless act is clearly very dangerous and not afraid to use a deadly weapon," he added.
The shot was fired at a home on Basing Way, Finchley, just after midnight on 14 September.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Met Police.