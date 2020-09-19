Finchley shooting: 'Terrifying' shot fired through letterbox Published duration 20 minutes ago Related Topics London violence

A gunshot was fired through the letterbox of a north London home in what police described as a "terrifying" experience for those inside.

Det Con Lee James said it was "simple pure luck" no-one was injured.

"Whoever carried out this reckless act is clearly very dangerous and not afraid to use a deadly weapon," he added.

The shot was fired at a home on Basing Way, Finchley, just after midnight on 14 September.