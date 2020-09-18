Coronavirus: London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled
London's New Year's Eve fireworks have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor has revealed.
About 100,000 people normally pack the streets around Victoria Embankment for the annual event.
However, Sadiq Khan told LBC that "we simply can't afford to have numbers of people congregating".
He said they were instead "working on something people can enjoy in the comfort and safety of their living rooms on TV".