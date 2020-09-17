Tashan Daniel's Tube station killers lodge appeals By Thomas Mackintosh

image copyright BTP image caption Alex Lanning (left) and Jonathan Camille (right) were guilty of murder and manslaughter respectively

A killer jailed for fatally stabbing an Arsenal fan on a London Underground platform is to appeal against his murder conviction, the BBC has learned.

Alex Lanning was found guilty last month of killing Tashan Daniel with a Nato-designed military knife last September at Hillingdon Tube station.

The Court of Appeal confirmed an application had been made but no date had been set for a hearing.

Jonathan Camille, who was convicted of manslaughter, also lodged an appeal.

It comes as Hillingdon Council launched a £60,000 bursary in Mr Daniel's name.

He was killed as he made his way to watch Arsenal play Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup - two days after his 20th birthday.

On 24 September 2019 Lanning, from Hillingdon, had asked Mr Daniel "what he was looking at" across the Tube tracks before a fight ensued between the pair and Mr Daniel's friend Treyone Campbell and Lanning's co-defendant Jonathan Camille.

Lanning used a £200 German-made knife, which had been " designed for Nato military aircraft rescues with the capacity to saw through laminated glass and cut through seatbelts", to inflict the deadly blow.

image copyright BTP image caption Alex Lanning told the court he took the knife from Warner Bros studios

Camille and Lanning then fled the station, discarded their clothes and the murder weapon in a nearby estate, and changed into floral pyjamas and went on the run for 10 days before being arrested.

After they were convicted at the Old Bailey, the BBC revealed Lanning was still on licence when he killed Mr Daniel, having been previously jailed for stabbing a man 11 times in Brighton in 2016.

image copyright BTP image caption Alex Lanning crossed platforms at Hillingdon station to confront Tashan Daniel and his friend, the court heard

The Court of Appeal also confirmed Camille has lodged his own application to appeal against his sentence and conviction for manslaughter.

Camille was cleared of murdering Mr Daniel but was jailed for six-and-a-half years for his role in the fight and evading arrest.

image copyright PA Media image caption An active campaign to create a legacy for Tashan Daniel has been led by his family and friends

The news of the appeals came as Hillingdon Council revealed it had set aside thousands of pounds to create the "Tashan Daniel Award".

In memory of Mr Daniel, Hillingdon Council has set out in a document, ahead of a cabinet meeting next Thursday, plans to provide £12,000 annually for five years to help aspiring athletes in the borough.

The award criteria will be agreed between Hillingdon Council leader Sir Ray Puddifoot and Mr Daniel's family, who will take part in the allocation of these awards, the document added.