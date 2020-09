'Man on fire' in Mitcham dies Published duration 57 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Police had been called to Commonside East in Mitcham over reports of a man being on fire

A man was found dead by officers responding to reports he was on fire, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Officers were called to Commonside East in Mitcham, south London, just after 06:10 BST.

The Met said it was treating the death as "unexplained" and murder detectives were investigating.

Inquiries to establish the man's identity were ongoing and a post-mortem examination would occur "in due course", the force added.