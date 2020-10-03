Mental health in the Punjabi community: 'I see stigma everywhere'

I think what's frustrating about the stigma in our community is that it takes the form of a forked hypocrisy - in one breath, we'll see headlines of suicide rates in Punjabi farming communities and we'll say 'mental health is a problem that we need to do more about' and in the next breath, we'll punish one of our own if they say they can't handle the shouting and insults that are hurled at them because it gives them anxiety, and anxiety makes their heart race.